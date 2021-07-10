Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 79

Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together

Pacific Northwest strengthens heat protections for workers

Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing California woman

Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast

EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space

Charlottesville set to remove Lee statue that sparked rally

Police testimony will lead off panel’s first Jan. 6 hearing

Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

