AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 79 Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together Pacific Northwest strengthens…

‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 79 Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together Pacific Northwest strengthens heat protections for workers Grizzly bear is fatally shot after killing California woman Elsa soaks NYC and New England as it races up East Coast EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space Charlottesville set to remove Lee statue that sparked rally Police testimony will lead off panel’s first Jan. 6 hearing Houston voter who waited 6 hours arrested for illegal voting Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.