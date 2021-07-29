AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Violent arrest in Colorado reignites anger over policing What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case? New CDC guidelines set off…

Violent arrest in Colorado reignites anger over policing What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case? New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates Capitol riot arrest of restaurant owner rattles hometown Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing NXIVM sex cult member who cooperated avoids prison time Gun maker offers $33M to settle suit by Sandy Hook families EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors O’Rourke, protesters begin nearly 30-mile Texas voting march Family voiced suspicions about woman accused in 4 killings Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.