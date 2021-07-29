2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:29 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Violent arrest in Colorado reignites anger over policing

What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

New CDC guidelines set off rush to reimpose mask mandates

Capitol riot arrest of restaurant owner rattles hometown

Racism of rioters takes center stage in Jan. 6 hearing

NXIVM sex cult member who cooperated avoids prison time

Gun maker offers $33M to settle suit by Sandy Hook families

EXPLAINER: Why masks are again advised for everyone indoors

O’Rourke, protesters begin nearly 30-mile Texas voting march

Family voiced suspicions about woman accused in 4 killings

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

GSA offers HQ as telework space for other feds to reduce real estate footprint

NIST seeks input on guidance to pin down trustworthy AI

GSA earns top marks under FITARA 12 scorecard

DoD taking steps to scope military hunger issue

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up