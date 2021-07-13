Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West

Are Jan. 6 rioters traitors? So far, criminal charges say no

US drilling approvals increase despite Biden climate pledge

Death toll at Miami-area condo collapse site climbs to 94

Collapsed condo: Weighing how to honor dead at ‘holy site’

People struggled to tap resources during Northwest heat wave

Judge OKs $73M payout to alleged UCLA doctor sex victims

Reynolds says Iowa will pay for troopers sent to border

Lively leader of Cuban American community among Fla. victims

Pesticide caused kids’ brain damage, California lawsuits say

