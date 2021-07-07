AP Top U.S. News at 11:45 p.m. EDT

Global COVID-19 deaths hit 4 million amid rush to vaccinate
As New York salutes health workers, Missouri fights a surge
Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Crews give up hope of finding survivors at collapse site
Man charged in attack on AP photographer, police at Capitol
NYC honors essential workers at parade up Canyon of Heroes
Pharmacy exec resentenced to 14 years in meningitis outbreak
California governor kicks off $1B statewide cleanup plan
Lightning strikes twice: Tampa Bay repeats as Cup champion
