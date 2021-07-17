AP Top U.S. News at 1:02 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy US hospitals ‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA Erratic Oregon wildfire…

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy US hospitals ‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger below AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims EXPLAINER: Could balloons power uncensored internet in Cuba? US border encounters of migrant families rise despite heat Goodbyes for Louisiana’s flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards Iowa duo deny any involvement in Mollie Tibbetts’ death Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.