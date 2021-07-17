‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ burdens busy US hospitals
‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA
Erratic Oregon wildfire destroys dozens of homes, expands
Oregon wildfire forms ‘fire clouds’ that pose danger below
AP: Few AZ voter fraud cases, discrediting Trump’s claims
EXPLAINER: Could balloons power uncensored internet in Cuba?
US border encounters of migrant families rise despite heat
Goodbyes for Louisiana’s flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards
Iowa duo deny any involvement in Mollie Tibbetts’ death
Colorado father convicted of killing his 13-year-old son
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.