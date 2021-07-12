Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
AP Top U.S. News at 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Fires rage in several states as heat wave broils US West

For top #MeToo legal duo, a pandemic year brings no pause

Advocates decry homeless sweeps ahead of MLB’s All-Star game

Condo collapse victim fought at failed Bay of Pigs invasion

4 arrested, guns seized at hotel near All-Star Game events

Trump lawyers might be penalized over Michigan election case

Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship

Search at collapse site revives memories of past tragedies

Grief counselors in short supply with gun violence rising

Bonus pay for essential workers varied widely across states

