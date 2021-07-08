AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

As global COVID-19 deaths top 4 million, a suicide in Peru Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots…

As global COVID-19 deaths top 4 million, a suicide in Peru Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect Recovery workers vow not to let up in Florida condo collapse Governor asks Californians to voluntarily cut water use Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes along California-Nevada border Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals Police: Arrest in slaying of 3 men found at a golf course Oregon adopts most protective heat rules for workers in US First African American spelling bee champ breezes to win AP PHOTOS: With 4 million COVID dead, many kids left behind Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.