Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Virus’s impact: More relaxing and thinking, less socializing

Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections

Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges

AP-NORC poll: Parties split on some infrastructure proposals

University of California regents approve rare tuition hike

Amazon’s mission: Getting a ‘key’ to your apartment building

Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill

AP editor, Times columnist among new Pulitzer Board chairs

Mississippi argues Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Dept. staffing surge won’t address passport backlog ‘overnight,’ union warns

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

VA will pause EHR deployments through at least 2021, department says

House task force pushes Pentagon to wean itself off Chinese sources

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up