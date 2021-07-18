Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GOP governor’s vaccination tour reveals depths of distrust

Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling

California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons

Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school

Padres-Nats game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium

2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

William Regnery, who funded right-wing extremism, dies at 80

EXPLAINER: Could balloons power uncensored internet in Cuba?

Louisiana public says goodbye to former Gov. Edwin Edwards

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up