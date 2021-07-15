Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Uncovering boarding school history makes for monumental task

Dispiriting setback: COVID deaths, cases rise again globally

Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?

Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish

US overdose deaths hit record 93,000 in pandemic last year

Afghanistan’s neighbors wary as US seeks nearby staging area

Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

911 recordings show panic, disbelief when Florida condo fell

Watching for birds & diversity: Audubon groups pledge change

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up