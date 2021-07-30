2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
AP Top U.S. News at 1:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions

States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire

Carl Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, dies at 87

Wisconsin storms bring 3 tornados; 1 man dies in crash

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen

Ravages of COVID surge evident inside Missouri hospital

Homes lose water as wells run dry in drought-ravaged basin

PG&E could face criminal charges over deadly California fire

