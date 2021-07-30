AP Top U.S. News at 1:00 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire Carl Levin, Michigan’s…

Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire Carl Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, dies at 87 Wisconsin storms bring 3 tornados; 1 man dies in crash Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen Ravages of COVID surge evident inside Missouri hospital Homes lose water as wells run dry in drought-ravaged basin PG&E could face criminal charges over deadly California fire Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.