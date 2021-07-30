Biden push to vaccinate feds forces uncomfortable questions
States race to use COVID-19 vaccines before they expire
Carl Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, dies at 87
Wisconsin storms bring 3 tornados; 1 man dies in crash
Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
Ravages of COVID surge evident inside Missouri hospital
Homes lose water as wells run dry in drought-ravaged basin
PG&E could face criminal charges over deadly California fire
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.