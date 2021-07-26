2020 Olympics: Ledecky wins silver medal in 400m freestyle | US men's basketball loses to France | Meet the DC region's Olympians | Sunday gold medal roundup
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

States scale back virus reporting just as cases surge

California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West

Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy

Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

1960s civil rights activist Robert Moses has died

DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots

Governors pin hopes on full vaccine approval as cases climb

Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

Agencies begin setting tentative reentry dates for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up