Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National News » Alabama city leader won't…

Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting said he won’t apologize, and might run for mayor. Others are calling for his resignation.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor, Wayman Newton, had said during an earlier private meeting.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Veronica Freeman, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?” Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase, which was broadcast on Facebook Live, and Freeman left crying, but Bryant was unapologetic.

“I did what needed to be done. It needed to be brought to light what kind of a person the mayor is,” Bryant told WVTM-TV.

The mayor declined comment and said the video speaks for itself.

Asked whether he is a racist, Bryant demurred.

“It’s according to what your definition of the word racist is. What a lot of the public’s definition is, I might be a racist. But according to what the true definition of a racist is, absolutely not,” he told the station.

Bryant did not respond to an email sent to the city by The Associated Press on Wednesday seeking additional comment.

While city elections are nonpartisan in Alabama, the state Democratic Party issued a statement calling for Bryant’s resignation, and the Alabama GOP noted that Newton is a Republican and said Bryant’s remark was “completely unacceptable.”

Tarrant, which adjoins Birmingham, has a population of about 6,100 and is about 53% Black, Census statistics show.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

USPS plans to move ahead with mail rate hike over lawmakers' objections

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

'Confusing' chain of command hangs over Veterans Affairs police reforms

Regulator tells USPS slower mail wouldn’t result in 'much improvement' to its finances

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up