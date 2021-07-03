3rd suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Chicago 7-year-old

CHICAGO (AP) — A man wanted in the slaying of a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot at in April…

CHICAGO (AP) — A man wanted in the slaying of a 7-year-old girl who was fatally shot at in April at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago has been taken into custody.

Neither the Chicago Police Department nor the FBI immediately provided any details about Devontay Anderson, 21, other than to say he was arrested Monday in Chicago. In a text, Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern said charges were pending.

Authorities have been searching Adams since shortly after the April 18 slaying of Jaslyn Adams.

Two other suspects have also been charged with first-degree murder and remain in custody: Demond Goudy, 21, and Marion Lewis, 18, who was arrested in late April on Chicago’s West Side after a SWAT team surrounded the residence where he was tracked. Lewis was shot by police and taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle trying to elude officers and then tried to steal a family’s car on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The three are believed to be involved in the attack in which two men climbed out of a car at a McDonald’s drive thru on the city’s West Side and fired dozens of times, killing the girl and seriously wounding her father.

Prosecutors have said that surveillance video shows two men get out of the car, fire weapons at the victims’ car and get back into their car. When the victims’ car started to move forward, the two men got out of the Audi again and fired more shots into the vehicle before speeding away, prosecutors said. Twenty-eight shell casings were found at the scene. Authorities have said they believe Lewis was the driver and Anderson and Goudy were the gunmen.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.