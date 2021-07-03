2020 Olympics: How to watch Olympics | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
3 deaths in western Wisconsin investigated as homicide

The Associated Press

July 23, 2021, 4:36 PM

WEST SALEM, Wis. (AP) — Workers discovered three bodies early Friday at the entrance to a quarry in far western Wisconsin, and authorities said they are investigating the deaths as a triple homicide.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf called the deaths a “targeted act” but declined to tell reporters how the three died, WXOW-TV reported.

Wolf said the bodies were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. by two workers of the Milestone Quarry near West Salem, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

He said authorities are working to identify the victims and that autopsies will be conducted. No vehicles were at the quarry when the bodies were found.

Wolf said authorities spent Friday gathering evidence at the scene, which he described as “complex.”

No one was in custody and there were no suspects as of midday Friday, Wolf said.

The sheriff is seeking video from nearby residents with security cameras. He said he believes the three victims were killed sometime after dark on Thursday and before 5 a.m. Friday, and investigators want to see if any cameras recorded vehicles on County Highways M and S during that time.

This story has been corrected to show that La Crosse, not West Salem, is along the Minnesota border.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

