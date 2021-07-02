2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Why Olympians bite their medals | US Rowing preview | What Biles' withdrawals mean | Today's Olympic schedule
2 arrested in deaths of 3 men found at Wisconsin quarry

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 12:09 PM

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say they have arrested two people in the deaths of three men found slain in a western Wisconsin quarry last week.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one male suspect was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday in Wausau and another man was taken into custody about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Amherst. Both communities are in central Wisconsin.

The bodies of Peng Lor and Nemo Yang, both 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23, were discovered shortly before 5 a.m. Friday by two Milestone Quarry workers, the sheriff’s department said. The quarry is located near West Salem, about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of La Crosse, which is along the Minnesota border.

La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf has called the deaths a “targeted act.” Officials said the victims were fatally shot early Friday, that they knew their attacker or attackers and were slain at the quarry.

There is no apparent connection between the deaths and Milestone Quarry or any of their employees, Wolf has said.

Lor and Yang had no permanent address, but frequently lived in and around the La Crosse area, while Maloney’s last known addresses were in Cashton and Sparta in western Wisconsin, the sheriff’s department said.

The department scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon.

