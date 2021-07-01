Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » 1 dead, 5 wounded…

1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

The Associated Press

July 13, 2021, 7:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — A drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side. A man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover, police said on Twitter.

More than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall, WXYZ-TV reported from the scene. The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS, DoJ attorneys ask court to throw out delivery vehicle bid protest

CISA piloting mobile security tools under shared services program

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

Biden fires Saul as SSA commissioner

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up