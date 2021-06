SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yuka Saso of the Philippines wins U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic, beating Nasa Hataoka with a…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yuka Saso of the Philippines wins U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic, beating Nasa Hataoka with a birdie on third extra hole.

