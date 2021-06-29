Woman charged in fatal shooting near Christiana Mall

Delaware State Police have charged a Philadelphia woman in the death of a woman found shot in a car that crashed outside Christiana Mall.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have charged a Philadelphia woman in the death of a woman found shot in a car that crashed outside Christiana Mall.

Police say troopers were called to the mall parking lot on Monday afternoon for a report of a car that hit a guardrail.

They found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound in the driver’s seat. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that a passenger got out of the car before police arrived and they later found her.

Shaidiah McNeair was arrested and charged with manslaughter. There was no answer at a phone listing for McNeair and it’s not known if she has an attorney.

