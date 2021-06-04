CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Wilmington resuming water shut-offs for delinquent accounts

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 5:33 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington will soon resume disconnecting water service for customers who don’t pay bills.

The pandemic prompted the officials to put shut-offs on hold in March last year, but the mayor’s office says utility shut-offs will resume on Wednesday.

WDEL-AM reports that anyone with delinquent bills is urged to call 311 to set up a payment plan or discuss options that could include dismissing some of the penalties and interest or enrollment in an assistance fund.

Anyone who receives a water disconnection notice is urged to call 311 immediately.

Any bill past 60 days due could result in a water disconnection, but the city said for the next six months it will focus on the longest and largest delinquencies.

