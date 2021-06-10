CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Veteran gaming executive to head Caesars eastern division

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 12:04 PM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Caesars Entertainment has named a veteran gaming executive to lead its eastern division. The appointment of John Koster was announced Thursday. He will oversee the company’s Atlantic City resorts, which include the Tropicana, Harrah’s Resort and Caesars, as well as Harrah’s Philadelphia and Horseshoe Baltimore. Koster most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of Caesars Lake Tahoe properties. He has hospitality experience in five countries and previously served as regional president of Caesars’ Western Division.

