Unruly passenger forces LA-to-Nashville flight diversion

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 8:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to New Mexico on Friday afternoon after a passenger tried to break into the cockpit, authorities said.

The “unruly” man made the unsuccessful attempt aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 386 but other passengers and crew managed to detain him, the airline said.

The plane was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport.

“The plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by police and the FBI. He is in custody now,” Delta said in a statement.

No one was injured, and the FBI is investigating the incident.

