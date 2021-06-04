CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » National News » U.S. judge overturns California’s…

U.S. judge overturns California’s ban on assault weapons

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has overturned California’s three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday that the state’s definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states.

California first restricted assault weapons in 1989, with multiple updates to the law since then.

California’s attorney general argued that assault weapons as defined by the law are more dangerous than other firearms and are disproportionately used in crimes and mass shootings. But Benitez said the guns are overwhelmingly owned for legal purposes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | Latest News | National News

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

VA sees trust improve by 24% in five years, thanks to veterans experience effort

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up