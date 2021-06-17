CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Home » National News » Tropical storm warning issued…

Tropical storm warning issued for parts of the northern Gulf Coast; heavy rainfall expected Friday

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm warning issued for parts of the northern Gulf Coast; heavy rainfall expected Friday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

National Guard in need of supplemental funds to conduct summer training

Senate confirms Ahuja as first permanent OPM director in more than a year

Military leaders push back on taking crimes out of chain of command

21 attorneys general say election mail at risk if USPS slows mail standards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up