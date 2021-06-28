MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danny forms off South Carolina coast, 4th named storm of Atlantic hurricane season.
June 28, 2021, 3:08 PM
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.