Tropical storm could form off Georgia and South Carolina

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 8:41 AM

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Forecasters are watching a weather a system they say has a good chance of strengthening and dropping large amounts of rain on the Georgia and South Carolina coastlines.

The well-defined area of low pressure was about 190 miles (306 kilometers) east of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina on Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters gave it a 70% chance of strengthening into a cyclone, saying it could soon become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The fast-moving system could reach the Georgia and South Carolina coasts as early as Monday night, forecasters said. The speed of the system means that if tropical storm warnings are issued, residents might have relatively short notice to prepare.

Regardless of how it develops, a few inches of rain will be possible along the coastlines of both states through Tuesday, the hurricane center said.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system Monday evening to give forecasters more data.

