JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » National News » Tropical Storm Claudette forms…

Tropical Storm Claudette forms along U.S. Gulf Coast; Heavy rains, floods expected in coastal states

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 5:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Claudette forms along U.S. Gulf Coast; Heavy rains, floods expected in coastal states.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up