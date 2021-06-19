MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Claudette forms along U.S. Gulf Coast; Heavy rains, floods expected in coastal states.

Listen now to WTOP News

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Claudette forms along U.S. Gulf Coast; Heavy rains, floods expected in coastal states.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.