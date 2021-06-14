CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Home » National News » Tropical Storm Bill, second…

Tropical Storm Bill, second named storm of 2021 hurricane season, forms off North Carolina

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 10:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bill, second named storm of 2021 hurricane season, forms off North Carolina.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Data integrity remains an issue for VA, despite improvements

Military spouses now have new ways to find careers through DoD and USO

GSA set to alter cloud buying landscape with new policy

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up