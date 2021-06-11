CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Tire tracks mar rainbow-colored…

Tire tracks mar rainbow-colored Pride crosswalk in Reno

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 7:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RENO, Nev. (AP) — City workers in Reno plan to keep repairing a rainbow-colored Pride Month crosswalk that was marred by tire tracks after it was painted this week under the Reno Arch, while police investigate the damage as a property destruction crime, an elected official said Friday.

City Councilman Devon Reese told the Reno Gazette Journal that city officials and Reno police were reviewing security camera video footage to identify vehicles that left what Reese called “intentional” black burnout tire marks on the colorful crossing.

The damage appeared late Tuesday, shortly after the painting was done this week by the city manager’s and public works offices to mark LGBTQ Pride Month.

On Wednesday, workers cleaned the marks and applied a new coat of paint.

Reese, the first openly gay City Council member, said city officials will clean and refresh the paint job throughout June and July to make sure it remains “a symbol of hope for the community.”

June is generally accepted as Pride Month, but festivities in Reno are scheduled in late July.

Earlier this month, Northern Nevada Pride announced a return of live events with the Northern Nevada Pride Festival and CommUNITY Parade on July 24.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden to return diverted border wall money, spend down rest

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up