The Latest: Star Tribune wins Pulitzer for Floyd coverage

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 1:12 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 2021 Pulitzer Prizes:

MINNEAPOLIS — The Star Tribune, of Minneapolis, has won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city.

Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.

Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station. The Pulitzer board called the coverage “urgent, authoritative and nuanced.”

Chauvin was later convicted of murder.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

