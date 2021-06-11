The Latest: Star Tribune wins Pulitzer for Floyd coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the 2021 Pulitzer Prizes:
MINNEAPOLIS — The Star Tribune, of Minneapolis, has won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city.
Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.
Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station. The Pulitzer board called the coverage “urgent, authoritative and nuanced.”
Chauvin was later convicted of murder.
