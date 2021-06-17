CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health trends during the pandemic | Montgomery Co. animal services to resume full operations | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » St. Louis couple who…

St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead guilty to misdemeanor charges

The Associated Press

June 17, 2021, 2:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters plead guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Customs and Border Protection modernizes a process most people don't even know it does

CISA under pressure to put more teeth in cyber requirements following Colonial Pipeline attack

Most feds off Friday as Biden set to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up