CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » National News » South Carolina Supreme Court…

South Carolina Supreme Court blocks 2 executions, citing lack of firing squad option

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Supreme Court blocks 2 executions, citing lack of firing squad option.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

Moving industry facing 'perfect storm' of demand for military transitions this summer

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up