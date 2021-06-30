NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Smallville’ actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for role in NXIVM sex-slave case.

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — ‘Smallville’ actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for role in NXIVM sex-slave case.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.