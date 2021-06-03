VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Seacor Power oil boat to be pulled from sea after capsizing

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 9:37 AM

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Authorities say they’re preparing to move a capsized oil industry boat from the site of its deadly April accident.

A barge is at the site off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to help remove the lift boat Seacor Power and take it to another location as the investigation continues into how the vessel capsized, U.S. Coast Guard officials told WGNO-TV.

Authorities said workers have already started to remove debris around the boat — the first step in pulling it from the water.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board says the Seacor Power had begun to lower its stabilizing legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico on April 13. Six people were rescued, six bodies were found and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

