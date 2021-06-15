Richmond transit continuing fare-free rides for another year

Riders on Richmond's transit system won't have to dig into their pockets for another year.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Riders on Richmond’s transit system won’t have to dig into their pockets for another year.

The board of directors of Greater Richmond Transit Company announced Tuesday that the system will remain fare free through June 30, 2022.

The system says in a news release that it has used state and federal COVID-19 relief funds since March 2020 in response to public health measures.

It’s also sponsored the fare-free rides in the interest economically distressed communities who rely on public transit to reach jobs, food and other resources.

A spokesperson says workers whose collected fares were offered other jobs within the company.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.