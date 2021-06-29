Coronavirus News: Delta variant fuels case rise in Missouri | WV Gov. Justice: ‘If you’re not vaccinated, you’re part of the problem’ | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » Record capital budget adds…

Record capital budget adds to record operating budget

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have approved a whopping $1.3 billion capital budget for construction, transportation and economic development projects.

The spending plan approved is almost double the current year’s $708 million capital budget and is $460 million higher than than the record $894.4 million budget that Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed in January.

Passage of the capital budget follows last week’s approval of a record-high $4.77 billion general fund operating budget for the fiscal year starting Thursday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DHS sees more employee engagement successes, even in a pandemic year

DHS’s Correa to retire after 40 years in government

IRS HR office understaffed ahead of agency's hiring surge, watchdog warns Congress

Pentagon cancels JEDI Cloud contract after years of contentious litigation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up