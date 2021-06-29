Record capital budget adds to record operating budget

Delaware lawmakers have approved a whopping $1.3 billion capital budget for construction, transportation and economic development projects.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have approved a whopping $1.3 billion capital budget for construction, transportation and economic development projects.

The spending plan approved is almost double the current year’s $708 million capital budget and is $460 million higher than than the record $894.4 million budget that Democratic Gov. John Carney proposed in January.

Passage of the capital budget follows last week’s approval of a record-high $4.77 billion general fund operating budget for the fiscal year starting Thursday.

