SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan welcome healthy baby daughter, Lilibet, whose name is a tribute to…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan welcome healthy baby daughter, Lilibet, whose name is a tribute to the queen.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.