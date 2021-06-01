CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: More work needed to make next holiday safer | Are employers getting 'safe to return' messaging right? | Region's vaccine progress
Home » National News » Police: Would-be carjacker killed…

Police: Would-be carjacker killed by officer had BB gun

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERWICK, La. (AP) — Police in a Louisiana town fatally shot a would-be carjacker armed with what appeared to be a handgun early Tuesday, state police said.

The dead man was later found to have been armed with a BB pistol, the news release from Louisiana State Police Troop I said.

The shooting happened after police in the town of Berwick, and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious person at 2:30 a.m.

A man later identified as Robert Pearce, 37, of New Iberia, ran from the officers, authorities said. As he tried to enter a female motorist’s car, he was shot. It was not immediately clear how many or which of the responding officers and deputies fired. Investigators also did not release information about Pearce’s race.

The Berwick Police Department requested that state police handle the investigation, according to the release.

Pearce was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish coroner.

“It was later determined that the handgun was a BB gun pistol,” the release said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IRS chips away at legacy IT, gets IT modernization boost in Biden budget

DoD budget largely flat, cuts legacy systems for modernization

For IT, cyber policy goals, dig beneath the numbers of Biden’s 2022 request

Pentagon wants to use its biggest IT program to test 'colorless' software appropriation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up