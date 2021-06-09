CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax shot 90% effective | Kids need to make up missed vaccinations | Maybe pandemic bonuses for teachers | Vaccine tracker
Police: Teen shot girl, 11, with BB gun in fight over bike

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 11:15 AM

ELLENDALE, Del. (AP) — An 18-year-old Delaware man is charged with assault after police say he shot an 11-year-old girl with a BB gun during an argument over a bicycle.

Delaware State Police say troopers were called to a home in Ellendale on Tuesday night for a reported shooting.

Police say troopers learned that during an argument about the girl riding James Adkins’ bicycle, he retrieved a rifle-style BB gun from his home and shot her in the lower torso. The girl’s injury was minor and she wasn’t taken for medical attention.

Adkins was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released on a $4,500 unsecured bond.

