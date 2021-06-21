CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Police: Teen killed in crash with tractor trailer

The Associated Press

June 21, 2021, 10:43 AM

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 19-year-old man was killed in crash with a tractor trailer on Milford-Harrington Highway over the weekend.

The crash happened Saturday night when police say the 17-year-old driver of a westbound Toyota Camry tried to pass a car in a no-passing zone.The teen pulled into the path of the eastbound tractor trailer, then swerved onto the shoulder, but police said she wasn’t able to avoid a crash. The tractor trailer landed on its side between the travel lanes.

The Camry’s driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, but police say her passenger, a 19-year-old man from Harrington, died on the scene. The tractor trailer driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

