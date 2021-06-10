CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state of emergency to end | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | US COVID-19 deaths hit 600,000 | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Police: Man fatally shot during fight with roommate

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 11:36 AM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A man is facing weapons charges after Newark police say he fatally shot his roommate during a fight.As officers responded to a report of a disturbance early Tuesday, police say they received another call reporting a shooting at the same home. When officers arrived, police say they found James Harland with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Harland’s roommate, Desmond Elliott, was shot in the wrist and was taken to a hospital.  Police say detectives learned that during the fight, Elliott introduced a handgun and shot Harland multiple times. Elliott is charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and receiving a stolen firearm. He has been released on $43,000 unsecured bail.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

