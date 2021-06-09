Authorities say a man arrested in a violent robbery in Delaware earlier this week will face charges in the slaying of a donut ship manager during a robbery in north Philadelphia over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man arrested in a violent robbery in Delaware earlier this week will face charges in the slaying of a donut shop manager during a robbery that took place over the weekend. Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said 39-year-old Keith Gibson is believed responsible for the slaying early Saturday of 40-year-old Christine Lugo in north Philadelphia. He was arrested after a drugstore robbery and assault early Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, and is being investigated in a number of other robberies and slayings. A message seeking comment on Gibson’s behalf was sent to the public defender’s office in Wilmington.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.