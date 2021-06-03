CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Home » National News » Police: 3 officers stable…

Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

The Associated Press

June 3, 2021, 1:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

With Biden's 2022 budget, civilian agencies are due for a hiring spree

Biden’s 2022 budget request was light on federal IT, cyber policy goals, but heavy spending

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

IRS expedites bonus-eligible tech hires under new authority from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up