OPEC and allies confirm plans to add back 2.1 million barrels of crude per day in May-July period

The Associated Press

June 1, 2021, 10:35 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — OPEC and allies confirm plans to add back 2.1 million barrels of crude per day in May-July period.

