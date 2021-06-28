North Carolina doctor sued over sexual misconduct

A North Carolina doctor who pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female has been sued by two former employees who allege sexual misconduct.

HICKORY, N.C. — A North Carolina doctor who pleaded guilty in March to assault on a female has been sued by two former employees who allege sexual misconduct.

The Hickory Daily Record reports Dr. Diaa Eldin Hussein, who has practices in Morganton, Marion and Lenoir, pleaded guilty March 26 in McDowell County to assault on a female after he originally had been charged with three counts of misdemeanor sexual battery in January.

Hussein now faces civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct against two former employees, including the employee who pursued the criminal charges against him.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.