Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » National News » National Hurricane Center says…

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Danny has made landfall on South Carolina’s coast

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 7:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Danny has made landfall on South Carolina’s coast.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Bots starting to help DoD figure out right price for weapons systems

CISA sees zero trust adoption coming into focus under cyber executive order

DoD taking immediate measures to address lack of trust on sexual assault and change prosecution process

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up