CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Murder suspect's brother gets…

Murder suspect’s brother gets 12 years for hiding sibling

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The brother of a Texas man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for helping his sibling evade arrest for more than a decade.

Yassein Abdulfatah Said, 59, was found guilty in February of conspiracy to conceal a person from arrest, concealing a person from arrest and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, federal prosecutors said. He was sentenced in a Fort Worth federal courtrooom on Friday.

His brother, Yaser Abdel Said, is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Sarah Yaser Said and 18-year-old Amina Yaser Said on New Year’s Day 2008.

The sisters were found shot multiple times in their father’s taxicab outside a hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving. One of them managed to call 911 using a cellphone and said she was dying.

Their father was arrested last August in Justin, 36 miles (58 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. He awaits trial on a capital murder charge.

Prosecutors said Yassein Said and his nephew, Islam Said, harbored Yaser Said in an apartment in the Dallas suburb of Bedford and later in a home in Justin.

Islam Said, 32, was sentenced in April to 10 years in federal prison for helping his father evade arrest.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IRS seeks authority to fast-track more hires as its builds up depleted workforce

OPM signs off on new flexibility designed to rehire former employees at higher grade levels

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

DoD calls for whole-of-government effort to improve critical supply chains

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up