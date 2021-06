ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Court of Appeals affirms state regulators’ approval of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Court of Appeals affirms state regulators’ approval of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline replacement.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.