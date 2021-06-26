CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How to protect kids from the delta variant | Will one dose of a two-dose vaccine protect me? | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » aNational News » Miami mayor says the…

Miami mayor says the confirmed death toll from building collapse has risen to five

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami mayor says the confirmed death toll from building collapse has risen to five.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

aNational News

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

I fund takes a dive, Lifecycle funds slowly drop in June

Pentagon security agency aims to get background investigations software on track

VA's EHR strategic review is complete, but path forward isn't quite ready for primetime

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up