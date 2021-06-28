Coronavirus News: The US regions most worrying experts | When COVID relief measures expire | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Miami-Dade mayor says death…

Miami-Dade mayor says death toll has risen to 10; 151 remain missing in building collapse

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 11:53 AM

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Miami-Dade mayor says death toll has risen to 10; 151 remain missing in building collapse.

